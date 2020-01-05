Saints wing Collins sends message to Wasps fly-half Umaga after red-card incident

Tom Collins has apologised to Wasps fly-half Jacob Umaga for the incident that saw the Saints wing red carded at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Collins collided with Umaga in the air and was down receiving treatment for some time before being shown a red card by referee Matthew Carley.



Umaga was taken off by Wasps as he also needed medical attention.



Saints went on to win the game 35-31, despite Collins' red card and a yellow for Cobus Reinach, as Taqele Naiyaravoro scored a decisive try three minutes from time.



And on Sunday evening, Collins delivered a classy gesture, taking to Twitter to wish Umaga well.



Collins tweeted: "Glad @jacob_umaga98 is ok after the game today. I did not mean to cause any dangerous play or put anyone in harms way. It all happened very quickly and I am sorry for my actions. All the best for the rest of the season mate."

Umaga replied: "No worries mate, part of the game! Glad you're all good too."