Saints trio on shortlist for Premiership award

Three Saints backs have been nominated for the Gallagher Premiership player of the month prize for December.

Cobus Reinach, Rory Hutchinson and George Furbank are all in the running.

Saints finished the month sitting second in the league standings thanks to a 33-26 win against Gloucester at a sold-out Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.

And Reinach, Hutchinson and Furbank will now hope to see off the competition to claim the monthly award.

Supporters can vote for their favourite via the official Premiership Rugby app. To do so, access the Polls section in the More menu tab.

Voting closes at 10am this Friday.

Gallagher Premiership Rugby player of the month – December shortlist

Ben Earl – Saracens

George Furbank – Saints

Stuart Hogg – Exeter Chiefs

Tom Homer – Bath Rugby

Rory Hutchinson – Saints

Max Malins – Saracens

Charles Piutau – Bristol Bears

Louis Rees-Zammit – Gloucester Rugby

Cobus Reinach – Saints

Joe Simmonds – Exeter Chiefs

Sam Simmonds – Exeter Chiefs