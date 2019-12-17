Saints trio could be hit with bans after defeat in Dublin

Three Saints players could face suspensions following the 50-21 Champions Cup defeat to Leinster in Dublin last Saturday evening.

Lock Lewis Bean and centres Andy Symons and Matt Proctor have all been cited by match citing commissioner Jeff Mark for incidents that took place on the field of play at the Aviva Stadium.

All three will now face a disciplinary hearing that will take place in London tomorrow (Wednesday).

Bean is alleged to have committed a dangerous tackle on Leinster prop Cian Healy in the 13th minute of the match.

Symons is alleged to have made a dangerous tackle on Leinster hooker James Tracy in the 15th minute of the match.

And Proctor has also been cited for a dangerous tackle, on Leinster replacement fly-half Ciaran Frawley in the 72nd minute of the match.

Under World Rugby’s sanctions for foul play, Law 9.13 relating to dangerous tackling carries the following sanction entry points - low end: two weeks; mid-range: six weeks; top end: 10 to 52 weeks.

Saints, who are currently second in Pool 1, have crucial Champions Cup games against Benetton and Lyon to come in January.