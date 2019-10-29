Saints' talented young locks helping each other to learn

Alex Moon says Saints' young locks are doing everything they can to help each other to improve.

The club currently boasts a wealth of talent in the second row, with 23-year-old Moon, 20-year-old Alex Coles and 24-year-old David Ribbans really making their mark so far this season.

Api Ratuniyarawa is now back from international duty and Courtney Lawes will be on his way once he has concluded the World Cup final with England on Saturday.

But Saints' talented youngsters have shown they are capable of competing for starts when their more senior colleagues are available.

And Moon said: "It's quite fun because we all get on so well with each other.

"It's not one of those competitions where we're trying to put each other down and not help each other.

"We're young so we're all trying to help each other to learn.

"If we pick up something, we share it with each other and we're trying to raise the average standard of everyone rather than individuals trying to topple each other.

"It's brilliant because we're all really good mates and trying to help each other out."

Moon was a key man as Saints beat Worcester Warriors 35-16 in the Gallagher Premiership game at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.

The black, green and gold bounced back from a 9-6 half-time deficit as they scored five second-half tries.

"We didn't really help ourselves in the first half," Moon said. "We compounded errors and gave away multiple penalties.

"It felt like they could just keep putting the ball behind us and make us try to exit.

"We couldn't get out of our own third really and there was only one passage of play that we had in their third.

"The chat at half-time was that we weren't winning collisions and it looked like they were running into us in that first half.

"The moment we got that first score in the second half, we felt we could start putting the ball in behind and use their game plan against them.

"Once we got them turning their backs and having to run back, it meant we could play on top of them and make them make errors.

"We had looked a bit slow in the first half and we needed to up our tempo."