Saints start new Premiership season with trip to Saracens

Saints will start the new Gallagher Premiership season with a huge trip to champions Saracens.

Chris Boyd’s side travel to Allianz Park on Saturday, October 19 for a fixture that will kick off at 3pm.



Saints’ first home game of the new league campaign comes against Worcester Warriors a week later.



They then host Harlequins in a televised Friday night fixture on November 1 before taking a trip to Bath eight days later.



A break follows for two Champions Cup matches, which have yet to be scheduled, before Leicester Tigers come to Franklin’s Gardens on November 30. The east midlands derby will kick off at 3pm and be shown live on BT Sport.



The festive fixture schedule sees Saints go to Sale Sharks on the weekend before Christmas (Saturday, December 21), with Gloucester coming to the Gardens live on BT Sport on December 28.



The first game of 2020 will be at Wasps and it will be televised on Sunday, January 5.



The second east midlands derby of the season comes at Welford Road on the weekend of May 16.



Saints finish the regular season with a trip to face Gloucester at Kingsholm on Saturday, June 6.



The play-off semi-finals will be played on the following weekend, with the grand final taking place at Twickenham on Saturday, June 20.



The 2019/20 season will start on the weekend of September 21, with Premiership Rugby Cup holders Saints playing four pool-stage matches in that competition over successive weekends before the Premiership springs into life on World Cup quarter-final weekend.



Fixtures for the Premiership Rugby Cup are set to be released next Wednesday at noon.

Saints' 2019/20 fixtures

September

20/21/22: Premiership Rugby Cup pool stages

27/28/29: Premiership Rugby Cup pool stages

October

4/5/6: Premiership Rugby Cup pool stages

11/12/13: Premiership Rugby Cup pool stages

Sat 19: Saracens (Gallagher Premiership), A (3pm)

Fri 26: Worcester (Gallagher Premiership), H (3pm)

November

Fri 1: Harlequins (Gallagher Premiership), H (7.45pm), live on BT Sport

Sat 9: Bath (Gallagher Premiership), A (3pm)

15/16/17: Champions Cup Pool 1 - match one

22/23/24: Champions Cup Pool 1 - match two

Sat 30: Leicester (Gallagher Premiership), H (3pm), live on BT Sport

December

6/7/8: Champions Cup Pool 1 - match three

13/14/15: Champions Cup Pool 1 - match four

Sat 21: Sale (Gallagher Premiership), A (3pm)

Sat 28: Gloucester (Gallagher Premiership), H (2pm), live on BT Sport

January

Sun 5: Wasps (Gallagher Premiership), A (3pm), live on BT Sport

10/11/12: Champions Cup Pool 1 - match five

17/18/19: Champions Cup Pool 1 - match six

24/25/26: London Irish (Gallagher Premiership), H

February

14/15/15: Bristol (Gallagher Premiership), H

21/22/23: Exeter (Gallagher Premiership), A

28/29: Saracens (Gallagher Premiership), H

March

6/7/8: Worcester (Gallagher Premiership), A

20/21/22: Wasps (Gallagher Premiership), H

27/28/29: London Irish (Gallagher Premiership), A

April

3/4/5: Champions Cup quarter-finals

10/11/12: Bath (Gallagher Premiership), H

17/18/19: Harlequins (Gallagher Premiership), A

24/25/26: Exeter (Gallagher Premiership), H

May

1/2/3: Champions Cup semi-finals

8/9/10: Bristol (Gallagher Premiership), A

15/16/17: Leicester (Gallagher Premiership), A

Sat 23: Champions Cup final (Marseille)

29/30/31: Sale (Gallagher Premiership), H

June

Sat 6: Gloucester (Gallagher Premiership), A

12/13: Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-finals

Sat 20: Gallagher Premiership final (Twickenham)