Saints star Reinach named in South Africa's World Cup squad

Saints scrum-half Cobus Reinach has been named in South Africa's World Cup squad.

The 29-year-old was supporters' and players' player of the year at Franklin's Gardens last season, having scored 17 tries in 30 appearances.



And now Reinach has been rewarded at international level, with his recent showings for the Springboks proving enough to earn him a place on the plane to Japan.



He will be one of three scrum-halves in the 31-man South Africa squad for the World Cup, with Faf de Klerk and Herschel Jantjies also included.