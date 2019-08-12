Saints star Ludlam reflects on 'surreal' England debut

Lewis Ludlam has described his England debut as 'surreal'.

The Saints flanker delivered a hugely impressive display to help the Red Rose end Wales' 14-match winning streak.

Ludlam, Piers Francis and Courtney Lawes all got game time as England won 33-19 in the World Cup warm-up match.

And Ludlam said: "It was surreal for me.

"This time last year I was fighting for a contract.

"These boys have welcomed me in over the last seven weeks and I wanted to rip in for them and do them proud.

"It was a special occasion for me.

"I didn’t want it to end, really.

"Hopefully there will be more opportunities for me to pull on the shirt.

"I loved my time out there."

Ludlam took a knock during the game but he says 'it was just a stinger'.

And he will now hope to make the cut when England's 31-man World Cup squad is named at 1pm.

"We can’t do anything now, we’ve just got to wait and see what happens," said the 23-year-old.