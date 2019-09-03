Saints star Hutchinson a shock omission from Scotland's World Cup squad

Saints centre Rory Hutchinson has been left out of Scotland's World Cup squad.

It had looked like the 23-year-old was timing his run perfectly, having scored two tries on his first start last weekend.



But that impressive showing in a victory against Georgia in Tbilisi has proved not to be enough.

And though they will be disappointed for their player, Saints will now be pleased to get Hutchinson, who shone during the previous campaign, back ahead of the start of the new season.

He will add to centre options that include Fraser Dingwall and Harry Mallinder.

Scotland's World Cup squad

Forwards: John Barclay (Edinburgh), Simon Berghan (Edinburgh), Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors), Allan Dell (London Irish), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), Jonny Gray (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart McInally (capt) (Edinburgh), WP Nel (Edinburgh), Gordon Reid (Ayrshire Bulls), Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh), Blade Thomson (Scarlets), Ben Toolis (Edinburgh), George Turner (Glasgow Warriors), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Ryan Wilson (Glasgow Warriors).

Backs: Darcy Graham (Edinburgh), Chris Harris (Gloucester), Adam Hastings (Glasgow Warriors), Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs), George Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Peter Horne (Glasgow Warriors), Sam Johnson (Glasgow Warriors), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Greig Laidlaw (Clermont Auvergne), Sean Maitland (Saracens), Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors), Finn Russell (Racing 92), Tommy Seymour (Glasgow Warriors), Duncan Taylor (Saracens).