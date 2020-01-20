Saints star Biggar savours his Champions Cup first in France

Dan Biggar was delighted to see Saints' efforts rewarded at the Matmut Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Wales star delivered some telling contributions during the second half, notably setting up tries for Cobus Reinach and George Furbank as Saints beat Lyon 36-24.

It was the black, green and gold's first win on French soil since January 2011, ending a run of 11 successive defeats across the Channel.

And it was also Biggar's first taste of Champions Cup success in France.

"It was a really good win," said the former Ospreys fly-half.

"It's actually my first win in the Champions Cup in France - I'd never won over there.

"I'm really pleased for us as a club because we put a lot of effort into the past couple of weeks.

"We know we didn't quite get things right in terms of our performance against Benetton but we did enough to get a result and it was really pleasing that in two games we had to get nine or 10 points from to stand a chance, we've delivered in any way, shape or form.

"There was a lot of good stuff on Saturday, there's obviously still lots to work on but it was a really great result.

"We can be pleased with our efforts over the past couple of weeks."

Saints bounced back brilliantly from a 17-5 half-time deficit to beat already-eliminated Lyon and earn a place in the Champions Cup quarter-finals, where they will meet Exeter Chiefs.

And Biggar added: "We were a little bit unlucky to be 17-5 down because I thought we left some tries out there.

"But we also knew we were under a fair bit of pressure and their physicality was causing us a fair few problems.

"We couldn't quite muscle our way back into the game in the first half, but we spoke really calmly at half-time.

"We focused on three or four things we had to get better at rather than making wholelsale changes and tearing up the playbook.

"We knew there were a few things we needed to improve on and it was a real positive in terms of how well the coaches spoke at half-time.

"We just managed to apply a bit more pressure by holding the ball and playing in the right areas in that second half."