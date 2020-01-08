Saints star Biggar could be given a breather against Benetton

Dan Biggar could be given a break by Saints when Benetton come calling at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

The Wales star was once again instrumental as his side won 35-31 at Wasps last Sunday.

Biggar played a starring role at the Ricoh Arena

It was their second Gallagher Premiership win in as many weeks, with Biggar also starting against Gloucester at the Gardens on December 28.

He suffered a dead leg early on during that clash but managed to complete the first 40 minutes before being withdrawn.

He shrugged off that injury to line up against Wasps at the Ricoh Arena.

But Biggar could be rested this weekend, with James Grayson ready and eager to play and Saints facing more big games during the following two weeks.

“I’m going to give him (Biggar) a week off in the next two or three weeks and I think he appreciates the fact that we manage him pretty well," Saints boss Chris Boyd said.

"The over-arching thing is he always says it doesn’t matter what we arrange – he says ‘I might have a week in Spain arranged with my missus but if I’m needed to play I am available to play’.

"He’s just a pleasure to deal with."

Whatever happens this weekend, Saints are set to stand a chance of making the Champions Cup last eight as a best runner-up.

And that means their final pool match, at Lyon on January 18, will be key.

Saints would want Biggar to face the French giants and London Irish in the league six days later before he most likely heads off on Six Nations duty with Wales.

“The Six Nations cuts into the Premiership but you can’t expect anybody to play all the time," Boyd said.

“You just have to give them opportunities to regenerate and rest.”