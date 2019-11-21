Saints star Biggar: Boyd is one of the best people I've met in rugby

Dan Biggar says Saints boss Chris Boyd is one of the best men he has met in rugby.

And the fly-half is so happy to be back at Franklin's Gardens after concluding his World Cup commitments with Wales.

Biggar made his first club appearance of the season last Sunday, securing the man of the match award in the 25-14 Champions Cup win against Lyon.

He notched 20 points in a flawless kicking display as he got his side off to a great start in Europe.

And when asked how easy it was to return to Saints after steering Wales to the World Cup semi-finals, Biggar said: "It was really easy.

"It always helps when you're coming back to winning and a positive environment, and it's been a great start from the boys.

"Chris Boyd has made it so seamless, he's made it easy and he's as good a man as I've met in rugby in my time.

"It's a combination of him and the boys making it so easy to come back in.

"Everyone's made me feel welcome and it's great to see all the good work that has been going on here while I've been away.

"I set the alarm for about 6am one morning to catch the second half of the Quins game and I stayed up for the Sarries game as well.

"This is my bread and butter.

"It's a massive start for us and it's a real privilege to be part of this club to be honest.

"It's great to be back!"