Saints spark feeling of nostalgia as club reveals new home kit

Saints have launched their new home hit for the 2019/20 season - and it has inspired more than a touch of nostalgia.

The club has looked to 'channel the spirit of the 1999/2000 side' with a retro design.



Saints have based this season's strip on the one worn during the run to a Heineken Cup final triumph over Munster 20 years ago.



The new jersey will be worn by Chris Boyd’s side at Franklin’s Gardens this season as they look to better an impressive first term under the New Zealander which saw them reach the Gallagher Premiership play-off semi-finals, European Challenge Cup quarter-finals and lift the Premiership Rugby Cup.



Boasting the iconic black, green and gold horizontal stripes across the chest, the new shirt also features a gold polo-shirt collar with an embossed star below it in homage to that 1999/2000 champion side.



The strip is completed by black shorts with green detailing and striped socks that recall the shirt design.



“With this jersey, we worked hand in hand with Northampton Saints to try to integrate the emotion and history that this great victory represents to the club and its fans into the very fabric,” said Ross Cook, Macron’s sports marketing manager.



“I personally had the honour of being a part of that 99/20 Saints squad, so it was a particularly emotional project for me to be part of.



“I hope that we have done it justice, and the club’s supporters and players alike can wear their colours with pride as they strive to reach the heights of these past Saints legends.”



The replica shirt is priced at £55 with the shorts costing £30 and the socks priced at £15.



A pro replica shirt (£80) and cotton replica (£55) are also available to pre-order from the Saints Store now.