Saints set to launch Tunnel Club

Saints are set to break new ground in professional rugby with the launch of the Tunnel Club at Franklin's Gardens.

Available from the start of the 2019/20 season, the Tunnel Club will allow supporters the chance to enter the inner sanctum of the stadium while also experiencing top hospitality.

Saints will be the first rugby club in the world to offer this brand-new, unique hospitality experience, with the suite located within the existing Church’s stand at pitch level beside the players’ changing rooms, and boasting unparalleled views of the tunnel – so supporters can get closer than ever before to the action pre and post-match.

Providing room for up to 14 guests, this exclusive hospitality experience incorporates a number of key benefits including a sumptuous three-course meal followed by a half and full-time grazing menu cooked by the players’ chef.

Saints director of rugby Chris Boyd, will also deliver a pre-match talk with guests able to watch the game unfold from seats directly behind the players’ dugout, before enjoying the chance to meet a matchday player straight off the pitch at full time and a full view of the pre and post-match media interviews.

With the suite devised by WISH London, an interior architecture and design company with a wealth of experience in high-end hospitality, Saints say the Tunnel Club will 'provide a unique, innovative and elegant space to take the matchday experience to a whole new level for rugby supporters'.

“We’re delighted to be able announce that the Tunnel Club will be available for the 2019/20 season,” said Saints head of sales, Ed Turnham.

“The Tunnel Club will change the way supporters can experience rugby and hospitality forever; allowing them to go behind-the-scenes at Franklin’s Gardens while also experiencing exceptional hospitality in the Church’s stand.

“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at Saints and we are pleased to be able to deliver the first hospitality experience of this kind in rugby.

“At Saints we have a range of options to suit any budget – from our Heroes Restaurant for just £39 per game all the way up to our more premium offerings like the Champions Suite or Directors Experience.”

“We look forward to welcoming both existing and new supporters next season.”

To register your interest in the Tunnel Club contact sales@northamptonsaints.co.uk or call Northampton 751543.

Tunnel Club – key benefits

Three-course meal cooked by the player’s chef

Half and full-time grazing menu

Unprecedented access to view the team in the tunnel prior to kick-off

Meet Saints’ director of rugby, Chris Boyd, for a pre-match talk

Matchday seats in the Church’s stand behind Northampton Saints players dugout

Full view of the pre and post-match media interviews