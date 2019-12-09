Saints set for 'interesting' selection decisions ahead of trip to Dublin

Chris Boyd admits there are some 'interesting decisions' to be made as Saints look to select a side that can win at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday evening.

The black, green and gold were beaten 43-16 in a brutal battle with Leinster at Franklin's Gardens last Saturday.

Saints took plenty of knocks in that match, with Cobus Reinach one of the players forced to limp off the field.

But with the likes of Alex Mitchell and Henry Taylor injured, there are far from an abundance of options if Saints want to rotate.

That is also the case in other positions, with Boyd admitting he may have to call on some young players to step in and give others a rest this weekend.

"There are some really interesting decisions for us around Europe versus the Premiership," said Boyd, whose side sit second in Champions Cup Pool 1 but top of the Gallagher Premiership.

"We've obviously still got ambitions to try to make the play-offs in Europe but we'll have to see where we go.

"We have to think about giving some players some rest because there are a lot of guys who have played a lot for us during the past month.

"We might give some fresh guys an opportunity but the problem we have is that some of the guys we would normally go to, like Owen Franks, Courtney Lawes and David Ribbans, who still aren't going to be available this week.

"If we're going to make changes it will be younger guys coming in and there's a risk in that."

When asked what approach Saints are taking to the week ahead, Boyd said: "You can't dwell on the loss, that's for sure.

"You've got to take the learnings from it and then work out what you need to do to get the boys on the field as fresh mentally and physically as possible to have another go at the machine.

"I know some of the guys were a bit sore but if I gave them the chance to rest this week they would all say no.

"They'll want to go there, roll their sleeves up and have a crack."