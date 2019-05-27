Saints quartet named in England XV squad for Barbarians clash

Four Saints players have been named in the 23-man squad for England's non-cap clash with Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.

Teimana Harrison, Paul Hill, Ehren Painter and Alex Mitchell have all been selected.

The England team, which will be led by former Saints director of rugby Jim Mallinder, take on the famous touring side for the Quilter Cup at Twickenham on Sunday (ko 3:30pm), and the match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

Saints coach Phil Dowson will also be involved, as he is acting as forwards coach for the game.

The squad got together on Monday and will enjoy a week-long training camp ahead of the match.

England XV squad to face the Barbarians: Forwards: Josh Beaumont (Sale Sharks), Ben Curry (Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins) , Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Tom Ellis (Bath Rugby), Ross Harrison (Sale Sharks), Teimana Harrison (Northampton Saints), Paul Hill (Northampton Saints),Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), Ehren Painter (Northampton Saints), Will Spencer (Leicester Tigers), Elliott Stooke (Bath Rugby), Tommy Taylor (Wasps)

Backs: Josh Bassett (Wasps). Simon Hammersley (Newcastle Falcons), Ben Loader (London Irish), Joe Marchant (Harlequins), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints), Piers O’Conor (Bristol Bears), Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears), Marcus Smith (Harlequins), Ben White (Leicester Tigers), Johnny Williams (Newcastle Falcons)