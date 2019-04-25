Saints Q&A: Cobus Reinach on the title bid, being top try scorer, his Franklin's Gardens future and more

When the individual prizes are handed out at Saints' end-of-season awards dinner, Cobus Reinach won't be too far away.

One of the big favourites for the player of the year gong, Reinach has been nothing short of scintillating so far this season.

He has scored 16 tries in 26 appearances and is currently joint-top of the Gallagher Premiership scoring charts alongside Leicester Tigers wing Jonny May with 11.

So what does the immediate and distant future hold for the Saints scrum-half and how much has he enjoyed this season so far?

We sat down for an intriguing chat with the likeable scrum-half this week

Let's start with the game at Newcastle on Friday night. What are you expecting?

A familiar sight at Franklin's Gardens

"They're a good team, they've got gamebreakers all over the park and we know what's coming.

"If we let them play, they can hurt anyone.

"Anyone can beat anyone in this league so it's up to us to put our plan out there and deliver what we want to."

You scored twice in a 16-14 defeat to Newcastle at the Gardens back in December. What are your reflections of that game?

Reinach scored a stunning intercept try at Worcester in December

"If I think of that day, it's a result that shouldn't have happened.

"We were dominating the whole game and they sneaked a win at the end.

"That's exactly what can happen if you let a side stay in the fight.

"Everyone's desperate to win in this league for different goals and they can turn you over."

Reinach helped Saints to win the Premiership Rugby Cup this season

You're currently joint-top of the Premiership scoring charts. How much would it mean to you to finish as the league's top scorer?

"I don't really mind too much.

"I'm very lucky being up there. I got a few last passes and a little run-in here and there.

"It doesn't play on my mind. I just want the team to perform and everyone to score good tries."

You've scored a lot of intercept tries this season - what do you put that down to?

"I think it's the way we defend at the moment - it gives me a lot of freedom at the back of a lineout to put pressure on.

"When the ball is in your area you try to go for it because if I miss it there, we're in trouble.

"It's about taking a chance a little bit and a few of them came off so I was lucky enough to score."

How much are you enjoying the style of rugby at Saints this season?

"We're playing a great brand of rugby - a lot of risk and reward, but we've learned there's a line where you don't overplay.

"You don't bend the ruler too far before it breaks, and we've done that a few times this year where we've pushed it a little bit too far and turned the ball over and conceded points.

"Our mindset is more to the attacking side."

One of the best wins of the season came at Leicester, where you won man of the match. How good was that?

"It was definitely a good win there, a great team performance.

"Going out there to beat them after we owed them one from Twickenham - there's no better feeling than that."

You said after the win at Welford Road that it was the best week of your life because you had also just become a father for the first time. Do you feel more grown up now?

"I'm a bit more grown up at my house where I need to look after my son but when I'm on the pitch and training with the boys, I'm like a kid.

"I've got a lot of energy, I'm bouncing around and it was definitely the best week of my life.

"He's bringing a lot of love and definitely taking a lot of attention but it's amazing to become a father and then go and beat a team like Leicester at Leicester."

How much are you loving life at this club?

"I'm really happy, it's a great place, a great squad, everyone's getting along and for any rugby player, that's a big thing.

"The team needs to be on the same page and actually enjoy it - and I think we are."

You're contracted for at least another season. Could you see yourself finishing your career with Saints?

"Yeah, definitely.

"It's quite a move from SA (South Africa) and it took a while to settle in, but I think we're settled.

"Now everything is just looking up and looking good.

"If we can have a few more sunny days, it will definitely make a difference."

The fans here are clearly desperate for you to stay for many more years. How much does that support mean to you?

"The fans are a big part of the club.

"Every time we run out they are a big part of us, backing us to win games.

"Us being part of them and them being part of us is a big thing as Saints."

How much has this club progressed since the start of the season?

"We're figuring out our line of risk and reward and we're really building as a team.

"A lot of young boys are coming through and performing out of their boots, which is so promising for this year going into the home stretch and for next year.

"The possibilties are endless.

"I'd like to say we can win anything - and I think we can."

What do you think of Saints' chances for the rest of the season?

"We believe we're going to win it (the Premiership).

"If we don't, we won't be in the position to be there.

"We, as a team, believe we can win it and we need to go out there and play like we can.

"We need to train like champions and play like champions. Everything will come together then."