Saints players react to Brüssow's retirement

Saints players have been reacting to the news of Heinrich Brüssow's retirement.

The 33-year-old has called time on his career with immediate effect after a string of injuries eventually took their toll.

Brüssow moved to Saints in January 2018 and has since made 21 appearances for the club.

However, it is off the field where his impact has perhaps been felt the most.

He has often been credited with having a huge influence on Saints' young players, particularly fellow flanker Lewis Ludlam.

Ludlam is currently at the World Cup with England following a stellar 2018/19 season.

And he took to Twitter to thank Brüssow for the work he has done.

"Sad news. Helped me massively the last year. One of the greats on and off the pitch. Wishing him all the best in retirement," Ludlam wrote.

Rory Hutchinson was also full of praise for the South African, who won 23 caps for his country.

Hutchinson wrote: "Absolutely gutted for this guy, a true hero. It was a privilege to have played along side him. Enjoy retirement."

And Cobus Reinach, Brüssow's compatriot, had his say.

Reinach wrote: "You’ve changed the game my man. What a career you’ve had. Here’s to one of the greats."