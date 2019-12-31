Saints injury update ahead of trip to Wasps

Dan Biggar and Cobus Reinach are set to be fit to face Wasps on Sunday after both were withdrawn against Gloucester last weekend.

Biggar had to be replaced at half-time after suffering a dead leg early in the Gallagher Premiership game at Franklin's Gardens.

Reinach looked to be limping when he was taken off during the second half, but he was able to return to the field briefly as cover as Saints were hit with more injuries.

Andy Symons and Taqele Naiyaravoro also had to come off as both needed head injury assessments, but they are also likely to be available for the trip to the Ricoh Arena.

"Biggs is fine," interim defence coach Jake Sharp said. "He had a tough week because he also had a viral infection and we were considering pulling him out.

"He then took a whack after 45 seconds but played the full half and that shows the character that he brings to the group.

"Andy Symons came on and had to go off after two minutes.

"Taqele had to go off as well and then come back on.

"We took it all in our stride at the time and everyone's fine now and good to go.

"Cobus came off maybe a bit tired with his calf and is all fine so we're pretty full strength going into this weekend."

Scrum-half Alex Mitchell is still sidelined due to a knee problem, while flanker Jamie Gibson remains the only other long-term absentee after breaking his ankle against Leinster.

Owen Franks, Ben Franks and James Fish all played for the Wanderers at Worcester on Monday night.

And more good news comes in the form of talented New Zealand centre Matt Proctor, who has now recovered from the concussion that kept him out of last weekend's 33-26 win.

"Matty's fine and he's passed all of his protocols," Sharp said. "He'll be in and around the team this weekend in some shape or form.

"He's been really good and we've got four or five top quality centres.

"It's now on the lads to play well, perform and keep that shirt for themselves.

"If we've got five or six lads playing well in a position, rotation becomes really easy.

"Boydy (Saints boss Chris Boyd) is a master at keeping the squad happy."