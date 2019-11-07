Saints have offered 'outstanding representative' Hartley role as club ambassador

Chairman John White has confirmed that Saints have offered Dylan Hartley a role as club ambassador following the hooker's retirement from professional rugby.

Hartley has hung up his boots after an illustrious career that saw him play for more than 14 seasons at Saints.

He made 251 appearances for the club, who he joined in 2005, while also racking up 97 England caps, 30 of which came as captain.

And White said: “Dylan has been a pillar of Northampton RFC since his arrival at Franklin’s Gardens in 2005.

“In amassing more than 250 appearances in a Saints jersey throughout the club’s most-successful period, he has guaranteed his place amongst the likes of Edgar Mobbs, Ron Jacobs and Tim Rodber in the pantheon of Northampton’s rugby legends.

“His achievements wearing the Red Rose of England are also almost unparalleled by his peers, but it is not only on the field where Dylan has conducted himself with dignity and humility.

“He has been an outstanding representative for the club within our community in Northampton and made a significant impact via his high-profile involvement with numerous charities.

“Dylan has therefore become a role model for countless young people here in Northampton, and we hope he will continue to do this within a new role we have offered him at Saints, where he will act as a club ambassador and help us to maximise our impact across Northamptonshire and beyond.”