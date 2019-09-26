Saints flanker Ludlam scores on first World Cup start as England ease past USA

Lewis Ludlam capped a superb showing with a try on his first World Cup start as England thrashed the USA 45-7 in Kobe on Thursday.

Ludlam delivered a typically all-action display and rounded it off by putting the finishing touches to a pass from man of the match George Ford.

Piers Francis also started the game, producing a strong performance after a poor early tackle on former Saints back Will Hooley.

Francis will now fear a citing for the incident, which came immediately after the kick-off.

Hooley was eventually stretchered off after a separate incident in the second half.

Courtney Lawes came off the bench for England, meaning all three Saints players got some game time for Eddie Jones's side.

England scored seven tries in all and they have taken maximum points from their two World Cup matches so far.

Their next Pool C game comes against Argentina on October 5.