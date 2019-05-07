Saints flanker Haskell ready to call time on his rugby career

Saints flanker James Haskell will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season.

After a storied career that has taken him across the globe, the 34-year-old has endured an injury-plagued campaign at Franklin's Gardens, having joined Saints last summer.

He has struggled with recurring ankle and toe problems that have restricted his appearances in black, green and gold.

Haskell has only been able to feature in five competitive matches for the Saints.

But despite a frustrating season, Haskell leaves the game as one of England’s most successful players.

“I have loved every minute of my career in rugby and feel very privileged to have played with and against some exceptional players,” said Haskell.

“There are so many people to thank, but in particular I would like to express my appreciation for all the coaches, trainers and physios who I have worked with throughout my career – from Maidenhead minis all the way up to England and the British & Irish Lions, I owe them all a huge debt of gratitude.

“I also want to thank all my team-mates over the years for putting up with me and giving me an adventure that allowed me to laugh every single day.

“My thanks go out to the supporters here at Northampton Saints, who have welcomed me with open arms.

"I wish I’d been able to offer more on the field this season.

"This next chapter was supposed to go a very different way, however that is the nature of professional sport.

"I’ve never spent so much time injured in my entire career, but I’m doing everything I can to help the squad here until my contract ends.

“Retiring is obviously a really difficult decision for me to make; professional rugby has been the centre of my life for such a long time now and while it’s weird to imagine living without it, I look to the future with huge excitement.

“I look back at my career and have been very lucky to have done most things there are to do in rugby.

"Sadly, I will never know what it’s like to win a World Cup or represent the Barbarians.

“Finally, I would not have achieved what I have in this sport without the continued support of my amazing wife, my family, and my friends. To them all, I am incredibly grateful.”

Haskell made the short move across from Coventry to join Saints in 2018 after a stellar career at Wasps.

He made more than 200 appearances in a 12-year career at Northampton’s Premiership rivals, splitting two spells at the club with stints across the globe at Stade Français, Ricoh Black Rams, and the Highlanders – playing on almost every stage world rugby has to offer.

Haskell also excelled at international level for over a decade, earning 77 caps for England, appearing at two Rugby World Cups to date and winning three Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam in 2016 – the same year he was named man of the series in the Red Rose’s whitewash of the Wallabies in Australia.

The flanker was then called up to the 2017 British & Irish Lions squad that toured New Zealand – playing against a Hurricanes side that was then led by Saints boss Chris Boyd.

Commenting on Haskell’s decision, Boyd said: “James has had a tough time with injuries this season and not run out for Saints as often as he’d like, but despite that he’s had a huge impact here and is an invaluable member of the squad.

“He brings to the table a vast amount of experience and is a consummate professional, not to mention a superb example for our younger players.

“He has been a wonderful servant to the English game and I’ve no doubt he’ll be just as successful in his retirement.”

England head coach Eddie Jones paid tribute to Haskell's career.

“When I look back at my time coaching James, it will always bring a smile to my face,” Jones said.

“It was a privilege to coach him, but also great fun. He’s what I’d describe as a ‘glue’ player – someone who always tries to bring a squad together.

“His tour to Australia in 2016 sticks in my mind. He was absolutely outstanding on that tour, amazingly physical, uncompromising and just totally dominant.

“Despite injuries preventing him from achieving his goals this season, he should be remembered for a great career and as someone who never gave less than 100 per cent for club and country.

“Not only a superb player, but also one of the game’s great characters; rugby will be poorer without the ‘old fella’.”