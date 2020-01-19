Saints find out Champions Cup quarter-final opponents

Saints will travel to Exeter Chiefs in the quarter-finals of the Champions Cup.

The black, green and gold bagged a bonus-point win at Lyon on Saturday, and it proved enough to send them through to the last eight as one of three best runners-up.

Saracens' 27-24 win against Racing 92 and Toulouse's 35-14 success against Gloucester on Sunday decided Saints' fate.

It meant Chris Boyd's boys advanced as seventh seeds, setting up a trip to second seeds Exeter.

If Saints can win at Sandy Park on the weekend of April 3/4/5 they would travel to the winner of Toulouse's home tie against Ulster.

Leinster meet Saracens in a quarter-final in Dublin, with the winner of that match facing the victor of Clermont Auvergne's home clash with Racing 92.

Following the conclusion of the pool stages, which saw Saints finish second to Leinster in Pool 1, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) released the following information...

The qualifiers for the 2019/20 Champions Cup quarter-finals and their rankings at the conclusion of the pool stage are as follows...

1 Leinster Rugby (winner Pool 1 – 28 points)

2 Exeter Chiefs (winner Pool 2 – 27 points)

3 Toulouse (winner Pool 5 – 27 points)

4 ASM Clermont Auvergne (winner Pool 3 – 24 points)

5 Racing 92 (winner Pool 4 – 23 points)

6 Ulster Rugby (runner-up Pool 3 – 21 points)

7 Northampton Saints (runner-up Pool 1 – 19 points)

8 Saracens (runner-up Pool 4 – 18 points)

The quarter-final matches to be played on 3/4/5 April are as follows...

QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium

QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin

QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Stade Ernest-Wallon

QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park

Following confirmation of the Champions Cup quarter-final line-up, the semi-final pairings will be as follows...

SEMI-FINAL 1 - winner of QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens will play the winner of QF 2: - ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92

SEMI-FINAL 2 - winner of QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints

The semi-final matches will be played at venues designated by EPCR, and the following clubs will have home country advantage for their respective matches:

SEMI-FINAL 1

If Leinster Rugby (ranked No 1) and ASM Clermont Auvergne (ranked No 4) win their quarter-finals, Leinster will have home country advantage.

If Leinster (ranked No 1) and Racing 92 (ranked No 5) win their quarter-finals, Leinster will have home country advantage.

If ASM Clermont Auvergne (ranked No 4) and Saracens (ranked No 8) win their quarter-finals, Clermont will have home country advantage.

If Racing 92 (ranked No 5) and Saracens (ranked No 8) win their quarter-finals, Racing will have home country advantage.

SEMI-FINAL 2

If Exeter Chiefs (ranked No 2) and Toulouse (ranked No 3) win their quarter-finals, Exeter will have home country advantage.

If Exeter Chiefs (ranked No 2) and Ulster Rugby (ranked No 6) win their quarter-finals, Exeter will have home country advantage.

If Toulouse (ranked No 3) and Northampton Saints (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals, Toulouse will have home country advantage.

If Ulster Rugby (ranked No 6) and Northampton Saints (ranked No 7) win their quarter-finals, Ulster will have home country advantage.

Semi-finals: 1/2/3 May (venues to be announced)

2020 Champions Cup final: Saturday, 23 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (17.45)