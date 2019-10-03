Saints duo on the bench for England's key clash with Argentina

Lewis Ludlam and Courtney Lawes are on the bench for England's key World Cup clash with Argentina in Toyko on Saturday (kick-off 9am UK time).

Both Saints forwards have featured in every England match so far, but there is no place in the matchday 23 for centre Piers Francis.

Courtney Lawes is set to get more game time

Owen Farrell will captain England from inside centre with Manu Tuilagi playing at outside centre for his second game of the tournament.

Elliot Daly, Jonny May and Anthony Watson make up the back three with George Ford starting at fly-half.

Ben Youngs will start his 92nd game for his country becoming the third most capped England men’s player behind Dylan Hartley (97) and Jason Leonard (114).

Dan Cole will equal Youngs if he features in the game off the bench.

Joe Marler, Jamie George and Kyle Sinckler are named in the front row with Maro Itoje and George Kruis as the lock pairing.

Tom Curry, Sam Underhill and Billy Vunipola will start in the back row.

Jack Nowell and Mako Vunipola are included in the matchday squad for the first time in the tournament, having both recovered from long-term injury.

And England boss Eddie Jones said: “We are in Tokyo for the first time and the players are excited to be here and have had a good week’s preparation so far.

"We know Argentina are a very good team and our players will be ready for the game.

“Argentina is a completely different team from others we have played so far in the pool stages and are always about the physical contest.

"This week it’s about getting our game right, our set piece in a good place and making sure defensively we are organised and ready to find ways to score points against them.”

England starting XV

15 Elliot Daly (Saracens, 35 caps)

14 Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 38 caps)

13 Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 36 caps)

12 Owen Farrell (Saracens, 75 caps) C

11 Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 48 caps)

10 George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 61 caps)

9 Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 91 caps)

1 Joe Marler (Harlequins, 64 caps)

2 Jamie George (Saracens, 41 caps)

3 Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins, 27 caps)

4 Maro Itoje (Saracens, 30 caps)

5 George Kruis (Saracens, 37 caps)

6 Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 15 caps)

7 Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 11 caps)

8 Billy Vunipola (Saracens, 47 caps)

Finishers

16 Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 17 caps)

17 Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 54 caps)

18 Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 91 caps)

19 Courtney Lawes (Saints, 77 caps)

20 Lewis Ludlam (Saints, 4 caps)

21 Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 6 caps)

22 Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 23 caps)

23 Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 33 caps)