Saints double-winners help London Irish return to top flight

Several former Saints players have helped London Irish return to the Premiership at the first time of asking.

Irish were crowned Greene King IPA Championship winners on Friday, following a 46-7 victory at Richmond.

Stephen Myler, who played more than 300 games for Saints, steering them to the Premiership and Challenge Cup double in 2013/14, came off the bench to kick a conversion in the Irish success.

Myler left Saints for Irish last summer and he has helped his new club to claim the promotion they desired.

Tom Stephenson was another former Saint to have an impact for Irish this season, but his campaign was cut short after he suffered a broken leg against Hartpury last weekend.

Stephenson later tweeted: "Thanks for the all messages of support, broken tib and fib, but looking forward to getting back out there already!".

Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi and Greig Tonks, who have both previously represented Saints, are also in the Irish squad which can now look forward to a return to England's top flight.