Saints centre Hutchinson wins first Scotland cap in defeat to France

Saints centre Rory Hutchinson made his Scotland debut on Saturday night.

The 23-year-old came off the bench during the second half of the 32-3 defeat to France in Nice.

Cobus Reinach is making a good impression for South Africa

It wasn't a happy day for the Scots as they shipped five tries on the night.

But Hutchinson was at least able to savour some game time, coming on for Duncan Taylor in the 48th minute of the match, at which point Scotland were 20-3 down.

Elsewhere, Cobus Reinach was handed a start for South Africa.

And it was to be an enjoyable occasion for the Saints scrum-half, who helped to steer his side to a 24-18 win against Argentina in Pretoria.