Saints centre Hutchinson stakes his claim ahead of Scotland's squad announcement

Saints centre Rory Hutchinson staked his claim for a spot in Scotland's World Cup squad with two tries in Saturday's 44-10 win against Georgia in Tbilisi.

It was the first time Hutchinson had started for his country, having come off the bench in the previous two games, against France.

And the 23-year-old made a big impression, crossing the whitewash twice for his team.

Hutchinson will now hope he has done enough to earn a ticket to Japan, with Scotland set to announce their World Cup squad on Tuesday evening.

"You want the players to play well and they did that," said Scotland boss Gregor Townsend following the win in Georgia.

"The more players that are training well and playing well, the harder it will be for us to get it down to 31 players.

"The big positive is that it looks like we've not picked up any injuries. A couple of guys have a few minor things but it looks like we'll have a full squad, minus Sam Skinner, to select from."

And he added: "It was a focused performance with a lot of aggression. In the first 20 minutes I thought we were accurate, we chased kicks well, we cleared contact well and held up in our set-piece.

"That got us pulled into the game and we chipped away at the scoreboard through pressure and getting penalties.

"When the game opened up I thought a lot of our attack play and support play was excellent.

"I thought the leaders really led well this week in training and on the field. You could see they were doing a lot of talking and deciding what was the best option.

"At the start of the game you have to work out where the defence is strong and whether we can put pressure on them. I thought we got that spot-on with the balance between our kicking game and when to run wide."

Scotland round off their preparations on Friday when they welcome the Georgians back to Edinburgh

And speaking after his side ended their 14-month wait for an away win, Townsend said: "It gives us something to build on ahead of this week.

"It's a nicer feeling in the changing room and the fact we went to a different venue with a noisy home support with a team we're not used to playing and adapted well is encouraging.

"We were focused, we were fit and we were accurate. That's what we will want from the team when we play Ireland, Samoa, Russia and Japan."

Meanwhile, Saints fly-half Dan Biggar has unsurprisingly been named in Wales' World Cup squad.

Biggar is set to be his nation's first-choice 10 at the tournament.

Saints full-back Ahsee Tuala has been selected by Samoa for the World Cup, while Api Ratuniyarawa is part of the Fiji squad.