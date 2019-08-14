Saints centre Hutchinson set to make Scotland debut

Saints centre Rory Hutchinson is set to make his Scotland debut on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has been named on the bench for the summer Test against France in Nice.

Hutchinson was one of the stars of last season for Saints, scoring six tries in 17 appearances.

And now he will get a shot at international rugby with his sights set on winning a place in the World Cup squad for the tournament that starts in Japan in September.

Saturday's match is the first of two Scotland clashes with France, with the return at Murrayfield the following Saturday.

The Scots will also play Georgia away and at home before the World Cup begins.

"As a coaching group we're pleased to be able to take a strong squad across to France for this opening Test," said Scotland boss Gregor Townsend.

"We've enjoyed seeing the players working hard and becoming closer as a team in our camp.

"We've been impressed by the quality of play they've delivered in training but fundamentally it's been about preparing to play."

Scotland team to play France: Hogg; Graham, Jones, Taylor, McGuigan; Hastings, Price; Bhatti, McInally, Berghan; Toolis, Gilchrist; Barclay, Ritchie, Strauss.

Replacements: Turner, Reid, Fagerson, Cummings, Fagerson, Horne, Hutchinson, Kinghorn.