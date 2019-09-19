Saints boss Boyd responds to speculation linking Reinach with move to Montpellier

Saints boss Chris Boyd has responded to rumours linking scrum-half Cobus Reinach with a move to Montpellier.

Reinach, who is currently at the World Cup with South Africa, was Saints' players' and supporters' player of the year last season.



The 29-year-old scored 17 tries in 30 matches in all competitions in 2018/19 and was joint top scorer in the Gallagher Premiership, alongside Sale Sharks wing Denny Solomona.



But Reinach is out of contract at the end of the 2019/20 campaign and there has been speculation in the French media that Montpellier are making a move for him.



The French giants have already signed one Saints player of the year in recent times, with Louis Picamoles spending just a season at Franklin's Gardens before going back to France during the summer of 2017.



Montpellier paid a record transfer fee to release Picamoles from his Northampton contract, but they would not need to do that with Reinach as he will be free to move next summer.



He signed a three-year deal at Saints when joining the club from Super Rugby side the Sharks in 2017 and has gone on to be a big success story after a mixed first season in England.



Saints would like to hold on to him, but with the emergence of Alex Mitchell, who was named young player of the year at the end of last season, they do have another strong option at scrum-half going forward.



"I've got a pretty open relationship with Cobus and he certainly hasn't said to me he's negotiating with anybody else," said Boyd, speaking on BBC Radio Northampton's Saints Show.



"But Cobus is 29 and if the norm is the norm, he's probably looking for a three-year contract somewhere to finish his career.



"Generally when players get to that stage in their career they're looking to finish their career financially strongly.



"I have absolutely no idea whether Cobus has talked to, is in the process of talking to or intends to talk to Montpellier, but it wouldn't surprise me.



"It's the nature of the beast and he's at that age where he will be looking at what the tidiest and best way for him to finish his career will be.



"He had a wonderful season for us last year and we'd like to hang on to Cobus, but at the end of the day you can only afford so many players.



"He'll make a decision and we'll make a decision."