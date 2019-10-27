Saints boss Boyd hails Lawes for his big display against the All Blacks

Saints boss Chris Boyd saluted Courtney Lawes after the lock's impressive showing in England's World Cup semi-final success against New Zealand.

Lawes started for the Red Rose and played a key role in helping to topple the All Blacks.

Dan Biggar was in action for Wales against South Africa on Sunday

England won Saturday's game 19-7 and will now meet South Africa in next weekend's final after the Springboks defeated Wales 19-16 on Sunday.

And Boyd, who is from New Zealand, said: "I actually thought England might have played Courtney at six in that game but (Sam) Underhill and (Tom) Curry have done a particularly good job.

"There was a lot of pressure on Maro Itoje and Courtney because there were only two genuine lineout options in there. Itoje got the accolades and he played very well, but Courtney had an outstanding game.

"If there is an upside of New Zealand not going to the final, it's that we can now guarantee we'll have a World Cup-winning Saint, whether it be from England or South Africa (Cobus Reinach is in the Springboks squad).

"I don't think there's a rugby player in New Zealand who will feel aggrieved because England were the better side in all facets of the game.

"We got comprehensively outplayed and they deserved to win.

"I hope they go on and have a great performance in the final."

Dan Biggar started for Wales against South Africa, who just edged into the final thanks to a late Handre Pollard penalty.

Biggar played 57 minutes and kicked well before being replaced by Rhys Patchell.