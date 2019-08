Saints have announced when their new home and away kits will be revealed.

The home strip, which will be a nod to the 20-year anniversary of the 2000 Heineken Cup triumph, was teased on Monday afternoon.

It will be unveiled and available to pre-order from Thursday before going on sale on August 30.

The away kit reveal and sale date comes soon after, with fans able to see and get their hands on the new strip on September 6.