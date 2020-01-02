REVEALED: The Northampton Saints team of the decade
As a new year arrives, so does a fresh decade at Franklin's Gardens - but who were the players who stood out the most during the past 10 years?
We put it to the Saints supporters to pick their best 15 from the start of 2010 to the end of 2019 - and here's who they chose...
1. Soane Tonga'uiha (selected by 86 per cent of voters)
Other contenders: Alex Waller (10 per cent), Alex Corbisiero (seven per cent), Salesi Maafu (one per cent)
Getty
2. Dylan Hartley (selected by 93 per cent of voters)
Other contenders: Mike Haywood (seven per cent)
Getty
3. Brian Mujati (selected by 96 per cent of voters)
Getty
4. Courtney Lawes (selected by 97 per cent of voters)
Other contenders: Christian Day (43 per cent), Juandre Kruger (16 per cent), David Ribbans (one per cent), Victor Matfield (one per cent)
Getty
