Rest and regeneration being taken 'very seriously' as big games keep coming for Saints

Attack coach Sam Vesty says Saints are taking rest and regeneration very seriously amid a massive spell of games for the club.

The black, green and gold have won their opening two Champions Cup matches during the past couple of weeks, seeing off Lyon and Benetton.

They face a huge double-header against Leinster next month but not before they've hosted local rivals Leicester Tigers at Franklin's Gardens this Saturday.

And Saints know they must be smart with their team selections as they bid to get the best out of their talented group of players.

"We've got a good group now and we've got a lot of faith in the squad," Vesty said.

"Premiership or Europe is not going to be a success with 15 players doing a really good job for us, it's going to be our squad.

"Whatever happens, it's about our squad.

"We have the faith in them, they've proved there's lots of competition for places and as a coaching group we have a lot of faith.

"We have to look at the constant big games coming up and allow people a little bit of time to rest, a little bit of time to regenerate and a little bit of time to look after niggles.

"Boydy (Saints boss Chris Boyd) takes it very seriously."

Full-back Ahsee Tuala was forced off after 28 minutes last Saturday, while Cobus Reinach also took a knock.

But both are set to be fit to face Tigers this weekend.

"They're both running round fine," Vesty said.

"I think Coby might have actually kneed Ace so that was why Ace had to go off.

"But they're both fine."

However, doubts remain over Courtney Lawes (hamstring) and David Ribbans (back).

"They're hoping to train but we're not sure yet," Vesty said.

Piers Francis (shoulder), Andy Symons (dead leg), Ben Franks (elbow) and James Fish (head) also missed last weekend's game due to injury.

Harry Mallinder (knee), Alex Mitchell (knee), Reece Marshall (hamstring) and Henry Taylor (thumb) are set to remain unavailable.

But flanker Tom Wood and wing Taqele Naiyaravoro look likely to return having been rested for the trip to Treviso.