Premiership defences 'won't be so happy' to see Taqele is staying at Saints

Saints boss Chris Boyd is 'thrilled' that 'huge asset' Taqele Naiyaravoro is staying at Saints.

Naiyaravoro has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal that will run until the summer of 2022.

The 27-year-old has made a big impact since arriving from Super Rugby side the Waratahs in September 2018.

He has scored 12 tries in 31 appearances and wreaked havoc in England's top tier.

Last season, he became the only player to beat a century of defenders in one league campaign since data has been recorded.

And Boyd said: "I’m thrilled that Taqele has re-signed with Saints – although no doubt there will be a few opposition defenders in the Premiership who won’t be so happy about the news.

“It’s no secret that ‘Big T’ is a huge asset for us; his ball-carrying ability is almost second to none and we know he will create opportunities to score tries every match.

“He provides a point of difference for Saints and the people of Northampton love watching him play, so it’s fantastic he has bought in to our long-term aims here.

"I’m confident he will continue to improve in black, green and gold.”