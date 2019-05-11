Play-off place would be 'a bonus' for Boyd's Saints

Saints boss Chris Boyd says a play-off place would be 'a bonus' for his side after they secured a top-six finish last Saturday.

The black, green and gold cruised to a 38-10 victory against Worcester Warriors at Franklin's Gardens.

It meant they moved back into fourth in the Gallagher Premiership standings, one point above Harlequins with one game of the regular season remaining.

A final-day shoot-out now beckons, with only Saints and Quins able to claim fourth place and the play-off semi-final place it brings.

Saints must go to Exeter Chiefs on May 18, while Quins travel to Wasps.

And Boyd said: "We have secured the top six so we get a pass mark for that. Anything else is a bonus.

"For most of the season, we have gone two steps forward and one step back. We have taken a while, as a team, to get things sorted out.

"It has been stuttery. Our consistency has not been good enough but, at the end of the day, for me, the minimum standard from an outcome point of view was always to make the top six."

Boyd remains laid-back about Saints' current situation ahead of the big game at Sandy Park next Saturday.

If they can win there, they will definitely be in the play-off semi-finals seven days later, travelling to whichever team finishes top.

Exeter are currently in pole position to end the regular season at the summit as they sit four points above second-placed Saracens.

And Boyd said: "Our game against them will be a warm-up for them for the play-off game at home.

"Depending on the Wasps versus Harlequins game, what will be will be.

"It is possible we will drop out completely and it is possible that we might play them (Exeter) again the following week.

"We cannot control any of that.

"We will go down there and try to finish off our season with four wins out of our last five games and with some good momentum to take into next season."