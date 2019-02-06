Saints saw off Scarlets at Franklin's Gardens to reach the 2011/2012 showpiece, which they eventually lost to Leicester Tigers at Sixways

PICTURE GALLERY: How Saints' past five domestic cup semi-finals panned out

Saints will venture into another domestic cup semi-final when they face Newcastle Falcons at Franklin's Gardens on Saturday afternoon.

We take a look at how their past five semi-finals in what is now the Premiership Rugby Cup panned out...

Phil Dowson, Brian Mujati, Paul Diggin and Neil Best scored as Saints saw off Saracens in the clash at Franklin's Gardens. Shane Geraghty added three penalties and a conversion to set up a final, which Saints won, at Sixways.

1. March 14, 2010\: Saints 31 Saracens 20

Scott Armstrong and Alex Waller were on the scoresheet as Saints stormed past Scarlets to set up a final meeting with Leicester at Sixways. Stephen Myler kicked 14 points against the Welsh side as Saints' forward strength told.

2. March 11, 2012\: Saints 27 Scarlets 12

George Pisi grabbed a hat-trick as Saints reached their third LV= Cup final in five years. Saracens were the victims as Jim Mallinder's men shone at the Gardens. Stephen Myler and Will Hooley both registered points with the boot.

3. March 8, 2014\: Saints 26 Saracens 7

Sam Olver and Phil Dowson scored for Saints but they were denied the chance to feature in a home final at Franklin's Gardens as Saracens just managed to edge them out at Allianz Park thanks to David Strettle and Mike Ellery tries.

4. March 14, 2015: Saracens 24 Saints 20

