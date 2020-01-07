Old Northamptonians match abandoned after air ambulance called as two players required medical attention

The team were playing an away fixture at Syston Rugby Club in Leicestershire when two players collided.

A local rugby match was abandoned after two players collided and needed medical attention.

Old Northamptonians (ONs) first team were playing an away fixture at Syston Rugby Club in Leicestershire on Saturday January 4 when the incident occurred and the air ambulance was called.

Two ONs team mates collided on the pitch, which resulted in injures for the captain and sent the other player into a seizure.

The air ambulance was called to the scene, but was not required to transport either casualty to hospital.

Instead an East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) road ambulance took one of the players to Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham.

On Saturday, the account 'Old Northamptonians Coach' took to Twitter to thank everyone at the scene.

The tweet said: "What a day, many 2 thank for tremendous efforts, @SystonRFC for their humility, compassion and sportsmanship. Pitchside medical personnel for speedy & professional attitudes. The @EMASNHSTrust, @WNDLRAirAmb & @nottmhospitals all amazing! Both our guys seem to be recovering well!"

A further tweet from the coach said: "Also to the help from the supporters, the chap who fetched blankets, Geraint Evans for his assistance. To all our friends at other clubs for their concern and regards sent, much appreciated. Love this game but there is a side which is difficult to accept. Thanks to all."

Since the incident, the official ONs Twitter has released pictures of both the men involved as well as an update on how they are both doing.

The first update was about the captain who suffered two fractures to his face and had to have a tooth removed.

The second update concerned the other player involved.

The tweet said: "Update on T who was knocked unconscious and proceeded to have a seizure on the pitch after an accidental collision with Crofty. Air Ambulance was called to the pitch but was swiftly whipped off to Nottingham for CT scans and bloods which were all clear so eventually discharged."

It was also accompanied by a picture of 'T' in hospital with a cut face giving a thumbs up sign.

A spokesperson for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 2.52pm on Saturday 4 January to Syston Rugby Club, Leicestershire to assist with a medical emergency.

"We sent a doctor, a crewed ambulance and the air ambulance. We transported one patient to Queen’s Medical Centre."

An Air Ambulance spokesperson said: "Our Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance crew attended this incident, we were activated at 15:57 and were on scene within 11 minutes.

"The patient was treated and handed over to EMAS for transport to hospital."

Old Northamptonians Rugby Club has been contacted for comment and a further update.