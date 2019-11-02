Taqele Naiyaravoro scored twice for Saints

Northampton Saints 40 Harlequins 22: Tom Vickers' player ratings

Saints produced some more sublime rugby as they saw off Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night

Here's how we rated the home players...

Gave his all for the team, making plenty of tackles, but found himself on the wrong side of the referee, giving away five penalties... 6

1. Ben Franks

Looks like he's never been away, slotting back into the team brilliantly and scoring a try on his first start of the season... 7

2. Mike Haywood

The prop showed good hands on a couple of occasions and more than held his own up front... 7

3. Ehren Painter

Another all-action display from the lock, whose offloading game caused all sorts of problems for Quins... 7.5

4. David Ribbans

