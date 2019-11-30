Northampton Saints 36 Leicester Tigers 13: Tom Vickers' player ratings Saints secured a superb derby-day win against Leicester Tigers on Saturday afternoon. Here's how we rated the home players at Franklin's Gardens... 1. Alex Waller Made one impressive burst to earn a penalty during the first half and gave everything... 7.5 Getty Buy a Photo 2. Mike Haywood Showed Tigers how you take lineouts as he continually found his man, and he was good in open play, too... 7.5 Getty Buy a Photo 3. Ehren Painter Came in at late notice and though the referee penalised him on a few occasions, he could be pleased with his overall effort... 7 Getty Buy a Photo 4. Alex Moon A display so good from the lock that he was singled out for praise by Saints boss Chris Boyd after the game... 8.5 Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6