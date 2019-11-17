Northampton Saints 25 Lyon 14: Tom Vickers' player ratings
Saints secured a crucial victory in their Champions Cup opener on Sunday afternoon.
Here's how we rated the home players at Franklin's Gardens...
1. George Furbank
A hugely accomplished display from the full-back, who rarely fails to impress. He topped the chart for Saints carries... 7.5
Getty
2. Tom Collins
A fairly quiet day for the wing, but he did what he had to well and stood strong against danger man Noa Nakaitaci... 6.5
Getty
3. Rory Hutchinson
Was tested in defence but pulled the strings once again for Saints and his finish for the only first-half try was exceptional... 7.5
Getty
4. Piers Francis
May only have been able to play 40 minutes due to an injury forcing him off at half-time, but he was everywhere for Saints in a commanding display... 7.5
Getty
View more