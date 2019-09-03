New signing Mitchell can't wait to show his worth at Saints

James Mitchell says he can't wait to make an impact for Saints after the club officially announced his arrival.

Earlier today, we reported that Mitchell had made the move to Franklin's Gardens following a successful trial spell.

And Saints have now confirmed the news, with the 24-year-old arriving after leaving Connacht during the summer.

Mitchell will boost the scrum-half ranks, with Cobus Reinach at the World Cup and Alex Mitchell, James's younger brother, out until November with a knee injury.

And James said: “I jumped at the opportunity to come to Northampton and try to make an impact here at Saints.

“This is a massive club and I’m excited to make a good challenge for the No.9 jersey.

“I’ve obviously heard a lot about Saints from Alex, and having watched the side play last year, it’s clear if you play well here you will get your opportunities.

“There are a lot of young players here and the group has a lot of ambition.

"This is the kind of environment I want to be in and I’m looking forward to testing myself over the coming months.”

Mitchell joined Connacht from Sale Sharks, where he came through the Academy, in 2017, scoring two tries in 26 appearances for the Irish outfit.

He had previously represented England at Under-16, Under-17 and Under-18 level before getting selected for the 2015 Under-20 Six Nations.

He played in all five games during the Championship and subsequently played every match in the Red Rose’s run to the final of the Under-20 World Championship in Italy.

And he will now be competing for starts with Henry Taylor, who joined Saints from Saracens during the summer, and youngster Connor Tupai.