Naiyaravoro 'over the moon' as he signs new deal at Saints

Taqele Naiyaravoro says he feels right at home at Saints after signing a new two-year deal with the club.

The 27-year-old has become a fans' favourite at Franklin's Gardens since arriving from Super Rugby side the Waratahs last September.

Naiyaravoro has scored 12 tries in 31 appearances and was a key figure in last Saturday's 27-25 Gallagher Premiership opening-day win at Saracens.

Last season, he became the only player to beat a century of defenders in one league campaign since data has been recorded.

And he can't wait to keep improving at Saints.

“I’m over the moon to be signing on again with Saints,” Naiyaravoro said.

“I’m very happy here in Northampton and the progress the squad has made over the last 12 months is really exciting.

“I have moved around quite a lot during my career so far, but importantly my family have settled well in Northampton and we feel very much at home here.

“It’s amazing to think I have at least another two years ahead of me here at Franklin’s Gardens.

"I just hope I can repay all the faith the club’s loyal supporters have shown in me with more good performances, plenty of tries, and hopefully some more trophies.

“We have a brilliant playing group, training environment, and coaches at Saints who have helped me so much, so I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds in store for us.”

Naiyaravoro arrived in Northampton just weeks after he had broken the Waratahs’ single-season try-scoring record in Super Rugby.

Starting out in rugby league with Sydney side Wests Tigers, a switch in codes to rugby union beckoned and saw him link up with the Waratahs, Glasgow Warriors and Panasonic Wild Knights.

His performances in club rugby and within the Barbarians squad in 2015 earned him a place on the international stage, as he was selected by Australia and scored with his first touch for the Wallabies in a one-off Test against the USA.

Good form saw Naiyaravoro named in the Australia squad to face England in 2016, coming on in the final Test to score against a Red Rose side containing future Saints team-mates Dylan Hartley, Courtney Lawes, Teimana Harrison and Paul Hill.

Naiyaravoro was selected for the Barbarians again during the 2016 end-of-year internationals, starting against South Africa and scoring a try while setting up two more in a man-of-the-match performance.

He also featured for the famous touring side again in a one-off match against England in 2019 following a stellar first season with Saints."