Mitchell could make Premiership bow for Saints at Bath

James Mitchell could make his Gallagher Premiership debut for Saints in Saturday's game at Bath (kick-off 3pm).

Mitchell, brother of Saints young player of the year Alex Mitchell, joined the club on a short-term deal during the summer and replaces Connor Tupai on the bench.



Full-back Ahsee Tuala is set for his first Saints appearance of the season as he is among the replacements after returning from World Cup duty with Samoa.



Prop Toby Trinder is another player who is set to get his first Saints game time of the current campaign as he is also on the bench.



James Fish is back from a head injury and takes his place among the replacements, with Mike Haywood keeping his place at hooker.



Fraser Dingwall comes in for Andy Symons at centre in the only change to the team that won 40-22 against Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens last Friday night.



Alex Waller picked up a shoulder injury in that match and is ruled out, as is Andy Symons, who has a back problem.



Reece Marshall (hamstring), Harry Mallinder (knee) and Alex Mitchell (knee) all remain on the sidelines, along with Reuben Bird-Tulloch (hand).

Bath have made five changes to their team following the defeat at Wasps last time out.



Will Chudley, Tom Dunn, Tom Ellis, Josh McNally and Beno Obano return to the starting line-up.



Chudley returns to the fold at scrum-half in an otherwise unchanged backline.



Rhys Priestland partners Chudley at half-back, with Jamie Roberts and Max Wright lining up in the midfield.



Aled Brew and Semesa Rokoduguni start on the wings, with Freddie Burns continuing at full-back.



Obano and Dunn return to the front row, with Will Stuart at tighthead.



McNally starts at lock alongside captain Charlie Ewels, while Tom Ellis takes his place at blindside flanker.



Zach Mercer, a try scorer last weekend continues at No.8, with Josh Bayliss completing the back row.



Jackson Willison could make his return to action after being named among the replacements.



Bath: Burns; Rokoduguni, Wright, Roberts, Brew; Priestland, Chudley; Obano, Dunn, Stuart; McNally, Ewels; Ellis, Bayliss, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, Boyce, Judge, Stooke, Williams, Cook, WIllison, Hamer-Webb.



Saints: Furbank; Collins, Dingwall, Hutchinson, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Taylor; Franks, Haywood, Painter; Ribbans, Moon; Wood, Gibson, Harrison.

Replacements: Fish, Trinder, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, J Mitchell, Strachan, Tuala.