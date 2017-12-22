MEN’S RUGBY: Big fightback see Scouts see off Wellingborough

Scouts made a superb second-half comeback as they claimed a 28-19 win in their Midlands

One East clash with Wellingborough at Rushmere Road.

Wellingborough took control from the off, with Pete Vickers kicking a couple of penalties to add to an early try for his team.

Scouts went into the break scoreless after what had arguably been the team’s worst 40 minutes of the season.

Although Vickers added a penalty just after the break, Scouts began to react to some strong half-time words.

Declining a penalty in front of the sticks, the ball was whipped out to Sam Ewbank to touch down and with Adam Frost converting from the touchline, Scouts were back in the game.

The home side’s continual attacks were going unrewarded, with two further attempts classed as help up over the line.

But they were eventually got some justice when Tom Holliday kicked across the park for winger Conor Jeffcoate to compete with his opposite number and gain the touchdown.

Frost brought the scores level with another excellent touchline conversion.

Scouts were now beginning to find their form and were hammering at the line when Boro dropped the maul and a penalty try was awarded.

Scouts now had full control of the game and soon after, they grabbed a try bonus point when Holliday slid through for Frost to convert.

With five points in the bag, the hosts switched off in the last minute. They got involved in a scuffle and a Boro player ran in unopposed.

But the conversion attempt to gain a losing bonus point for the visitors sailed wide.

Old Northamptonians 12 Melton Mowbray 5

RHYS EVANS and Mike Bellamy bagged tries as Old Northamptonians claimed a narrow win in Midlands One East.

Melton were able to take the lead as Sam Dennison scored a pushover try.

A few ONs attacks faltered as the handling errors continued, but at last possession was retained, and Evans touched down.

Billy North converted to give his team the lead, but Evans and Ash Fullthorpe were forced to leave the field due to injury.

Craig Stewart was sin-binned with fewer than 15 minutes of the second half played and Melton turned down kickable penalties, choosing the scrum option.

But on the second occasion, Joe Patrick was quickest to react as the ball squirted free and he set Alex Crofts on a powerful run, with Melton hit by a yellow card for a tip tackle.

Restored to 15 and with a one-man advantage the ONs pushed on, Patrick fizzed a pass across the face of two defenders to Bellamy, and he dived over in the corner.

Melton came back strongly and the ONs defence was put under severe pressure, but the tackling was secure and the home side held out.

Meanwhile, Old Northamptonians IIs lost 28-13 to their Melton counterparts.

Kieran Murdie and Simon Portwain scored the ONs’ tries, with Gareth Richards adding a penalty.

Old Northamptonians IIIs beat BBOB IIs 26-0 in a merit table game.

Tries came from Ben Briddon (2),Harry Fox and Ben Hammersley, with Tom Desborough kicking three conversions.

Towcestrians 9 Tring 17

BEN ROE kicked three penalties, but it wasn’t to be enough for Towcestrians in the London & SE Premier as Tring picked up the points at Greens Norton Road.

Tows are now bottom of the table with just two wins from their 14 matches so far.

Bedford Swifts IIs 5 Heathens 43

Heathens returned to form in the merit match at Bedford Swifts IIs.

Second row Sam Nutall was voted man of match for a solid all-round performance, despite four tries from Connor O’Brien.

O’Brien scored twice inside the first 15 minutes and he completed his hat-trick on 33 minutes.

The second half started more evenly and there were strong performances from father and son Andy and Josh Evans in a well-drilled lineout.

Further scores came from No.8 Daniel Stonehouse and centre Mark Allison. Both conversions were slotted by skipper Craig Wilson.

Swifts scored 15 minutes from time, but O’Brien and Viorel Marin crossed before the end for Heathens.