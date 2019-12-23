Mallinder scores as Wanderers claim win at Welford Road

Harry Mallinder was among the scorers as the Wanderers claimed a thrilling 41-39 win against Leicester Tigers at Welford Road on Monday night.

The Saints second string scored six tries and eventually held on to claim victory in the Premiership Rugby Shield encounter.



It was a flying start for the Wanderers as Andy Symons helped to create a score for scrum-half James Mitchell.



Ollie Sleightholme delivered a scything run soon after, taking the Wanderers within range and allowing Tui Uru to make the final push.



Skipper James Grayson converted before Sleightholme was forced off, being replaced by Josh Gillespie.



Mallinder's big moment came on 24 minutes as he scored his first try since returning from a long-term injury.



The full-back found a gap, giving his team a 17-0 lead, which became 19-0 as Grayson converted.



Leicester eventually got on the scoresheet seven minutes before the break, but the Wanderers hit back as Karl Garside charged over.



Grayson converted to make it 26-12, but Ollie Newman was yellow carded for a tackle in the air and Tigers took advantage from a driving maul.



Leicester levelled the scores with a converted try two minutes after the break, but Michael van Vuuren scored from a driving maul six minutes later.



Tigers responded with a penalty, but the Wanderers finally had some breathing space thanks to a fine score in the 61st minute.



Grayson broke through the middle and he gave the ball to Gillespie before the wing offloaded to Ryan Olowofela for the slick try.



Grayson converted to make it 38-29, but Leicester notched another penalty with 10 minutes to go.



Grayson cancelled that out with an effort of his own, but there was still time for a comeback, and Leicester scored with five minutes to go.



The conversion was good, but Tigers could not complete their recovery as they missed a last-gasp penalty and the Wanderers celebrated a satisfying success.



Leicester Tigers: McPhillips (vc), Gilliland, Viljoen, Glynn, Bungaroo, Costelow, Van Poortvliet; Whitcombe, Stevens, Dimen; Batley, Martin; Gough, Lavin, Smith (c)

Replacements: Brown (Army Rugby), Lines, Cortes, Manz, Cairns (Leicester Lions), Law, Benjamin (Nottingham Rugby), Mahoney (Birmingham Moseley).



Wanderers: Mallinder; Olowofela (Mathews 65), Dingwall, Symons, Sleightholme (Gillespie 16); Grayson (c), J Mitchell (Tupai 40); Trinder (Iyogun 40), van Vuuren (Hughes 73), Garside (Prowse 73); Bean, Onojaife; Tonks, Newman (Langley 67), Uru (Eadie 56).