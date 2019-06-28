Lawes and Francis join Ludlam in England World Cup training squad

Three Saints players have been named in the squad for next week's England World Cup training camp in London.

Courtney Lawes and Pierrs Francis have been added to the group that first met up last week, and included Saints forward Lewis Ludlam.

They are two of five additions to the 31-man squad, and this camp marks the second week of training for the Red Rose before the first official Rugby World Cup training camp begins on July 7.

The squad doesn't include players from either Saracens or Exeter, following their participation in the Gallagher Premiership Final.

England head coach Eddie Jones said of the camp so far: "It has been a really positive week.

"We have worked on our fundamentals of the game, a little bit of physical conditioning and I am really pleased with the attitude of the players.

"They have all come back from their leave in excellent condition and the best I have seen in the time I have been with England."

Harlequins pair Kyle Sinckler and Marcus Smith are set to return to their clubs next week, while Jack Nowell will join George Kruis and Mako Vunipola in camp to continue their rehabilitation.

"Next week we will add some players and be looking to improve our physical conditioning, ability to understand how we want to play the game and start to increase the pressure at training," added Jones.

"We have a couple of players going back to their clubs as we feel it is in their best interests in terms of the World Cup to do that, and we will consider their participation in the squad further down the track."

England training squad: Forwards: Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Val Rapava Ruskin (Gloucester Rugby), Nick Schonert (Worcester Warriors), Brad Shields (Wasps), Jack Singleton (Worcester Warriors), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Mark Wilson (Newcastle Falcons).

Backs: Mike Brown (Harlequins), Danny Cipriani (Gloucester Rugby), Joe Cokanasiga (Bath Rugby), Elliot Daly (Wasps), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), Piers Francis (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Ruaridh McConnochie (Bath Rugby), Dan Robson (Wasps), Ben Te'o (Worcester Warriors), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

.