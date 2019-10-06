It's club before country for Saints lock Ribbans

David Ribbans says he does want to represent England at some point during his career.

But the Saints lock's focus is fully on his club after signing a new two-year deal earlier this week.

Ribbans was born in Somerset West in South Africa but he is England-qualified through his grandfather.

He has shown huge promise since switching to Saints from South African outfit Western Province in the winter of 2017, establishing himself as a key member of the first-team squad.

And if Ribbans enjoys another strong season in the black, green and gold, international honours may not be too far away.

But with big missions ahead in the Gallagher Premiership and Champions Cup in the coming months, Ribbans' only current interest is in life at Saints.

When asked whether playing for England is an ambition of his, Ribbans said: "Of course, hence why I've extended for that next couple of years here.

"Hopefully I can push into that England squad.

"But I've always said that would be a reward late on and all I'm focusing on is performing for the club.

"You can't think too much about international aims because if you perform here at Saints that will come.

"I'm just focusing on doing really well for the Saints."

Next up for Saints is a Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Saracens at Franklin's Gardens this afternoon (kick-off 3pm).

Ribbans and Co, who are the holders, have lost their opening two matches in the competition and are currently bottom of Pool 1.

But it is no secret that their priorities lie elsewhere this season.

"It's been such a long pre-season and these games just don't feel like you're quite into it yet and it will be good to get stuck into the Premiership," Ribbans said.

"It's going to be exciting being in the Champions Cup, too.

"We got knocked out very early in my first year and I didn't play many games so I'm really looking forward to that.

"We've got some nice fixtures against big teams, which will be really cool."