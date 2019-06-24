IN PICTURES: Tom Vickers' Saints player ratings for the 2018/19 season
During the course of last season, we rated the Saints players as they experienced the highs and lows of campaigns in the Premiership, Challenge Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup.
Here, we take a look at the average rating of each member of the Saints squad (note that players only earned a rating if they were on the pitch for longer than 20 minutes and they had to have played five or more matches to qualify for this list)...
1. Alex Waller
Ratings earned: 24'Average rating: 6'Star man awards received: 0