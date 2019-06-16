Saints will hope for more celebratory scenes during the 2019/20 season

IN PICTURES: The key dates for Saints in 2019/20

Last season may have only just finished, but it won't be long until the next one appears on the horizon.

Here, we take a look at the key dates for Saints in 2019/20...

Saints will find out who they will meet in Europe as the Champions Cup draw takes place in Lausanne, Switzerland

1. Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Saints will officially start pre-season training as they begin to gear up for their second season under the stewardship of boss Chris Boyd

2. Monday, July 1, 2019

Saints will find out who they will face and when as the Premiership fixtures are announced

3. Wednesday, July 10, 2019

The Rugby World Cup will begin with a game between Japan and Russia at Tokyo Stadium

4. Friday, September 20, 2019

