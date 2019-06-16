IN PICTURES: The key dates for Saints in 2019/20
Last season may have only just finished, but it won't be long until the next one appears on the horizon.
Here, we take a look at the key dates for Saints in 2019/20...
1. Wednesday, June 19, 2019
Saints will find out who they will meet in Europe as the Champions Cup draw takes place in Lausanne, Switzerland
2. Monday, July 1, 2019
Saints will officially start pre-season training as they begin to gear up for their second season under the stewardship of boss Chris Boyd
3. Wednesday, July 10, 2019
Saints will find out who they will face and when as the Premiership fixtures are announced
4. Friday, September 20, 2019
The Rugby World Cup will begin with a game between Japan and Russia at Tokyo Stadium
