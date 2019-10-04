Hutchinson handed full-back slot for Saints' clash with Saracens

Rory Hutchinson has been handed the 15 shirt for Saints' Premiership Rugby Cup clash with Saracens at Franklin's Gardens on Sunday (kick-off 3pm).

Hutchinson traditionally plays at centre for the black, green and gold, but with Tom Collins switching to the wing, the Scotland international starts at full-back.



Collins is at 11 as Taqele Naiyaravoro has been forced to miss the match after picking up a one-week ban for his sending off against Wasps last weekend.



Ryan Olowofela gets a start on the wing, while Fraser Dingwall comes in at centre to line up alongside Andy Symons.



Prop Francois van Wyk and lock Alex Moon will make their first appearances of the season in the pack, with summer recruit JJ Tonks starting a Saints game for the first time.



Teimana Harrison is the skipper as he starts at seven, while Heinrich Brüssow will bid to get his first minutes under his belt from the bench.

For Saracens, three senior players will make their first outings of the season.



Forward trio Richard Barrington, Will Skelton and Jackson Wray all get their first starts since helping the men in black come out on top in the Gallagher Premiership final back in May.



Sarries have made seven changes for the trip to the Gardens with Nick Tompkins and Alex Lewington returning to the back-line, while Tom Woolstencroft is restored at hooker.



Academy fly-half Manu Vunipola takes the 10 shirt and partners Tom Whiteley at half-back as Whiteley continues in his role as captain.



Shortlisted for the Breakthrough Player of Round 2, Sean Reffell keeps his place in the back row alongside Andy Christie, while Josh Ibuanokpe maintains his ever-present tag.



Scrum-half Ben Spencer and the versatile Nick Isiekwe feature in a match-day squad for the first time in 2019/20 as replacements.



Saints: Hutchinson; Olowofela, Dingwall, Symons, Collins; Grayson, Taylor; van Wyk, van Vuuren, Painter; Ribbans, Moon; Tonks, Harrison (c), Eadie.

Replacements: Ma'asi, Waller, Garside, Bean, Brüssow, Tupai, Mathews, Bird-Tulloch.

Saracens: Gallagher; Segun, Lozowski, Tompkins, Lewington; Vunipola, Whiteley; Barrington, Woolstencroft, Ibuanokpe; Skelton, Hunter-Hill; Christie, Reffell, Wray.

Replacements: Pifeleti, Crean, Wainwright, Kpoku, Isiekwe, Spencer, Watson, Obatoyinbo.