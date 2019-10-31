Haywood and Gibson start for Saints against Harlequins

Mike Haywood and Jamie Gibson will start for the first time this season when Saints square up to Harlequins on Friday night (kick-off 7.45pm).

Both players made their first appearances of the campaign off the bench last weekend, helping Saints to beat Worcester Warriors 35-16 at Franklin's Gardens.



And they are now back in the first 15 as Quins come calling.



Andy Symons comes in for Fraser Dingwall, who drops to the bench, while Ben Franks replaces Alex Waller at loosehead.



David Ribbans is back from compassionate leave and starts in the second row, while Teimana Harrison skippers the side from No.8.



Api Ratuniyarawa is ready to return after World Cup duty and he has been named among the replacements.



Paul Hill has recovered from a foot injury and will also be on the bench.

Harlequins boss Paul Gustard has rotated his squad for this week's clash.



Mark Lambert links up with Simon Kerrod and Elia Elia in the front three.



James Chisholm and Alex Dombrandt start in the back row, alongside captain Chris Robshaw.



South African winger Travis Ismaiel will get his first run out in the Gallagher Premiership, with the side’s top try scorer so far this season, Gabriel Ibitoye, starting at 11.



Italian centre Michele Campagnaro is set to make his Harlequins debut, having been named among the replacements.



Scrum half Charlie Mulchrone is in line to make his final appearance for the club before hanging up his playing boots.



Saints: Furbank; Collins, Hutchinson, Symons, Naiyaravoro; Grayson, Taylor; B Franks, Haywood, Painter; Ribbans, Moon; Wood, Gibson, Harrison (c).

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Waller, Hill, Ratuniyarawa, Coles, Tupai, Dingwall, Sleightholme.

​Harlequins: Morris, Ismaiel, Marchant, Tapuai, Ibitoye; Smith, Landajo; Lambert, Ella Ella, Kerrod; Lewies, Symons; Chisholm, Robshaw (c), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Baldwin, Auterac, Collier, Lamb, Bothma, Mulchrone, Herron, Campagnaro.